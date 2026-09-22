How to watch Minnesota Gophers at Washington: TV channel, pregame coverage

The Brief The Minnesota Golden Gophers open Big Ten play at Washington on Saturday night with a 10 p.m. CT kickoff. You can watch the game on FOX 9. Minnesota is 2-1 on the season. The Huskies are 3-0, and ranked No. 23 in the nation.



The University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team opens Big Ten play this Saturday at Washington, and you can watch the late-night tilt on FOX 9.

How to watch Minneosta vs Washington

What: Minnesota Gophers at No. 23 Washington Huskies, Big Ten opener

Where: Husky Stadium – Seattle, Washington

When: 10 p.m. Central time

TV: FOX 9

You read that correctly. The Gophers and No. 23-ranked Huskies kick off at 8 p.m. West Coast time, which means the start time locally is 10 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 9.

Gophers-Washington storylines

Why you should care:

The Gophers are no stranger to late-night road games. Last season, they had a non-conference night game at California and lost, 27-14. They also had a night road game at Oregon and lost, 42-13.

The Gophers are 2-1 on the season after a 41-7 win over Akron to close out non-conference play. Minnesota got 204 yards passing and three touchdowns from Drake Lindsey. The Gophers also ran for 191 yards and two other scores. They led 20-0 at half, and the defense limited the Zips to 221 yards and one touchdown.

The Huskies are 3-0 after beating Washington State 24-10, Utah State 16-14 and Eastern Washington 48-14 last week. Just three seasons ago, the Huskies played for a national championship.

P.J. Fleck Show, Gopher Pregame Show

What you can do:

Get a preview of Saturday’s game on The P.J. Fleck Show. FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard and Gophers’ analyst Ron Johnson join Coach Fleck to talk about last week’s win over the Zips, and look ahead to the Huskies.

You can also watch the Gopher Pre-Game Show from 9-10 p.m. CT Saturday on FOX 9.