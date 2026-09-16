Pat Kessler to join FOX 9 as political contributor ahead of November midterm elections
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EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Emmy Award-winning journalist Pat Kessler is joining FOX 9 as a political contributor for this election season.
One of Minnesota's most recognized political journalists, Kessler brings 50 years of experience in Minnesota television and radio, including decades covering the state's politics, government and elections. In addition to his television career, Kessler has been a longtime fixture on KFAN sports radio in the Twin Cities, where he has served as a political commentator and pop culture pundit.
Kessler will contribute to FOX 9's coverage of the 2026 midterm elections with regular appearances on all shows including All Day and the 5 p.m. evening news.