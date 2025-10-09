Minnesota Gophers men's hockey: Full TV schedule

article

The Brief The University of Minnesota men's hockey team continues its TV partnership with FOX 9 for the 2025-26 season. All Gophers men's hockey home games will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+ this season. FOX 9 will also host a pregame and postgame show for home games.



Every Minnesota Gophers men's hockey home game will air on FOX 9 or FOX 9+ this season, as well as two road games.

Meanwhile, several other games will be available on the Big Ten Network or streaming on B1G+ or Peacock. Here's the full broadcast schedule, and where to watch the games.

Gophers full TV schedule

Where to watch Gopher hockey:

Here is the full TV schedule for Gopher men's hockey for the 2025-26 season:

7 p.m. on Oct 3: Michigan Tech at Gophers

7 p.m. on Oct. 4: Michigan Tech at Gophers

Oct. 9: Boston College vs. Gophers on Big Ten Network

6 p.m. on Oct. 10: Gophers vs. Boston College on FOX 9+

7 p.m. on Oct. 17: Gophers at University of North Dakota on FOX 9+

6 p.m. on Oct. 18: Gophers at University of North Dakota on FOX 9+

7 p.m. on Oct. 24: Gophers vs. Minnesota Duluth on FOX 9+

7 p.m. Oct. 25: Gophers vs. Minnesota Duluth on FOX 9+

Oct. 30: Gophers at Wisconsin on Big Ten Network

Nov. 1: Gophers at Wisconsin on B1G+

7 p.m. on Nov. 7: Notre Dame at Gophers on FOX 9+

7 p.m. on Nov. 8: Notre Dame at Gophers on FOX 9+

7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14: Gophers vs. Long Island on FOX 9+

5 p.m. on Nov. 15: Gophers vs. Long Island on FOX 9+

7 p.m. on Nov. 22: Penn State at Gophers on FOX 9+

Dec. 4: Gophers at Ohio State on Big Ten Network

Dec. 5: Gophers at Ohio State on Big Ten Network

Jan. 9: Gophers at Penn State on Big Ten Network

Jan. 10: Gophers at Michigan State on Big Ten Network

7 p.m. on Jan. 16: Michigan at Gophers on FOX 9+ or FOX 9 (TBA)

6 p.m. on Jan. 17: Michigan at Gophers on FOX 9+ or FOX 9 (TBA)

Jan. 23: Gophers at Michigan State on B1G+

Jan. 24: Gophers at Michigan State on Big Ten Network

7 p.m. on Jan. 30: Wisconsin at Gophers on FOX 9+ or FOX 9 (TBA)

6 p.m. on Jan. 31: Wisconsin at Gophers on FOX 9+ or FOX 9 (TBA)

7 p.m. on Feb. 6: Ohio State at Gophers on FOX 9+ or FOX 9 (TBA)

Feb. 7: Ohio State at Gophers on Big Ten Network

Feb. 26: Gophers at Michigan on Big Ten Network

Feb. 27: Gophers at Michigan on Big Ten Network

7 p.m. on March 5: Michigan State at Gophers on FOX 9+ or FOX 9 (TBA)

7 p.m. on March 6: Michigan State at Gophers on FOX 9+ or FOX 9 (TBA)

TBD on March 11: TBD at Gophers (if necessary) on FOX 9+ or FOX 9 (TBA)

FOX 9's coverage of home games also includes the 30-minute Pride on Ice pregame show hosted by FOX 9's Jim Rich and a post-game show. Rich and Gophers all-time leading scorer Pat Micheletti will service as play-by-play announcer and analyst, respectively, on the game broadcast.

The Pride on Ice pregame show will also be available to stream on FOX LOCAL, FOX LOCAL Mobile and FOX9.com.

How to watch FOX 9+

FOX 9+ is your ticket to local sports. It reaches nearly 2 million homes and can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and Over-The-Air channel 9.2. In addition, these games will be available on FOX 9+ on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV.