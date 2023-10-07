Beatdown at The Bank: Gophers fall to Michigan 52-10, drop to 3-3

article

The University of Minnesota football team knew it had a tall task with No. 2-ranked Michigan coming to Huntington Bank Stadium Saturday night.

We saw why after the Gophers dropped to 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Ten with a 52-10 loss to the Wolverines. Michigan came in averaging 34.4 points per game, and allowing less than seven. They have one of the best defenses in the country, and play makers on offense. They’ve been in the College Football Playoff semifinals two straight years.

The Gophers entered as 19.5-point underdogs, but the outcome was even more dominant than anything put on paper. It was a complete mismatch in every way.

The Little Brown Jug stays in Michigan for another year as P.J. Fleck drops to 0-3 against the Wolverines. It’s Minnesota’s worst loss to Michigan since a 58-0 defeat in 2011 under Jerry Kill. It’s the program’s worst home defeat since a 58-7 loss to the Wolverines in 1993.

Athan Kaliakmanis struggled, going just 5-of-16 for 52 yards, one touchdown to Daniel Jackson and having two passes intercepted and returned for touchdowns. The first was on the second offensive play of the game, the second gave the Wolverines a 45-10 lead in the third quarter.

J.J. McCarthy leads one of the most efficient offenses in the country, and they showed why against the Gophers. McCarthy finished 14-of-20 passing for 219 yards and one touchdown, and ran for two more. Blake Corum had nine carries for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Gophers ran for 117 yards against the Wolverines, but couldn’t hold up in pass protection as Kaliakmanis was sacked three times and faced pressure much of the night. The defensive line didn’t pressure McCarthy at all, and his night was done by the end of the third quarter.

If one wants to search for any positives on the night, it’s that the Gophers scored 10 first-half points on a Michigan team that hadn’t allowed more than seven in a game all season. Those points came on a Dragan Kesich field goal in the first quarter, and a 35-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Jackson with six seconds left in the first half. The Wolverines out-gained Minnesota 432-169 on the night. The Gophers went just 3-of-14 on third down, managed 47 total yards in the second half and were out-scored 28-0.

The Gophers now get a week off to do some soul-searching before traveling to Iowa for Floyd of Rosedale.