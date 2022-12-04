Minnesota Gophers are heading to New York City for bowl matchup

The Minnesota Gophers are heading to the Big Apple for their bowl game this year.

The Gophers will take on Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on December 29.

The Gophers football team wrapped up their regular season last weekend by retaining Paul Bunyan's Axe, taking down Wisconsin in Madison, 23-16.

After a hot 4-0 start, the Gophers were .500 in their final eight games, finishing the year with an 8-4 record and second in the Big Ten West. Not enough to compete, but more than enough to qualify for the postseason.

The helmet of Mike Brown-Stephens #22 of the Minnesota Gophers is seen before the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at TCF Bank Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Gophers defeated the Eagles 35-32. (Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)

Syracuse, like Minnesota, also started the year hot, rising to a surprising #14 ranking before faltering after a close loss to Clemson on the road. Syracuse started the year 6-0 but lost five straight starting with the Clemson matchup, ending the year at 7-5.

"We are excited to face Syracuse in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl," said head coach P.J. Fleck in a statement. "There is no place in the world like New York City, and I am looking forward to our team experiencing its vibrancy, culture and history. I am also excited for our team to compete against the Orange in Yankee Stadium, which is one of the most iconic and well-known sporting venues in the world. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Babers and what he has done with his program, and I know our team is looking forward to competing again on Thursday, Dec. 29."

For those planning to make the trip to New York City, you can click here for ticket information.