Minnesota Golf Association hopes courses can stay open with social distancing restrictions

Golf is already penalized in Minnesota with its short summers, but the Governor’s order closing all the state’s courses is hurting them a little more.

The Minnesota Golf Association, along with other golf interests in the state, feel they can develop a safe way to resume game and stay on par with social distancing.

Minnesotans love the links and missing out on any days is not only tough on the golfers, but the owners of the courses as well. That’s another reason why the MGA wants to put the ball back on the tee.

Golf is a game of etiquette and PGA Tour Pro Joe Stansberry thinks golfers are smart enough to make social distancing restrictions work.