Minnesota Frost vs. Ottawa in PWHL Finals: How to watch

The Brief Minnesota Frost faces the Ottawa Charge in the PWHL Finals. It's a best-of-five series, with Game 1 in Ottawa Tuesday night. You can watch the games on Fan Duel Sports Network. Minnesota is looking to defend a championship in the inaugural season for PWHL.



The Minnesota Frost is going for a repeat in the PWHL Finals as it faces the Ottawa Charge.

It’s a best-of-five series, with the first two games in Ottawa.

Game 1 – How can I watch?

What we know:

The Minnesota Frost faces Ottawa in Game 1 of the PWHL Finals Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. central time, and you can watch it on Fan Duel Sports Network. You can also watch it on the PWHL’s web site or YouTube.

What about the rest of the series?

Timeline:

Here’s a look at the rest of the five-game series:

Game 2 – Thursday, May 22 (6 p.m. in Ottawa, Fan Duel Sports Network)

Game 3 – Saturday, May 24 (4 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center)

Game 4 – Monday, May 26 (if necessary; 4 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center)

Game 5 – Wednesday, May 28 (if necessary; 6 p.m. in Ottawa)

The regular season

Why you should care:

The Frost and Charge met six times during the regular season, with each team getting three wins.

Defending the title?

The backstory:

Minnesota Frost won the PWHL’s inaugural championship last year in dramatic fashion. They beat Toronto in five games to reach the title series, then knocked off Boston in five games to win the championship.