Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Utah United (USL-W Semifinals) – How to watch
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC is one win away from playing for a USL-W championship for the second time.
Minnesota Aurora beat Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati 1-0 Sunday night to win the Central Conference championship, and advance to the USL-W semifinals.
Minnesota Aurora FC vs. Utah United
What we know:
Minnesota Aurora FC will host Utah United at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game on FOX 9+ and on the FOX LOCAL app.
Utah United won the Mountain Division of the USL-W League with a 9-1 record. They scored 61 goals, and allowed just five in the regular season. They won the Western Conference to advance to the USL-W Semifinals.
Central Conference, Heartland champions
Why you should care:
The Aurora won the Central Conference title for the second time, and first since their inaugural season, when they went all the way to the USL-W title game. They finished the regular season 10-0-2 to win the Heartland Division, and have yet to lose a regular-season match in franchise history.