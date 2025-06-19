Minnesota Aurora FC vs. River Light: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

Minnesota Aurora FC is back at home Sunday afternoon after three straight road games.

Minnesota Aurora FC vs. River Light

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC remains unbeaten on the season at 8-0-1 and hosts River Light at 4 p.m. Sunday at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, as well as streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, in the player above, on FOX9.com, on FOX LOCAL Mobile and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Earlier this season, the Aurora shut out River Light 2-0 in a road match. Sunday marks Minnesota Aurora FC’s penultimate regular season home game.

Aurora remains unbeaten

Why you should care:

Minnesota Aurora FC is still unbeaten on the regular season at 8-0-1 going into Friday night’s game at Sioux Falls City FC. The Aurora has not lost a regular season match in franchise history. They have a seven-point lead on River Light for the lead in the USL-W’s Heartland Division.

The Aurora has scored 24 goals on the season, and allowed just two.

How to watch Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL

What you can do:

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.



With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.