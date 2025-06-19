Minnesota Aurora FC vs. River Light: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
11
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:15 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Saint Louis County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:28 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Koochiching County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Faribault County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Rock County
Extreme Heat Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Waseca County, Goodhue County, Isanti County, Mille Lacs County, Hennepin County, Sherburne County, Swift County, Meeker County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Ramsey County, McLeod County, Washington County, Rice County, Stevens County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Pope County, Anoka County, Sibley County, Scott County, Kandiyohi County, Steele County, Wright County, Polk County, Pierce County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Todd County, Morrison County, Douglas County, Freeborn County, Mower County, Wabasha County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Dodge County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Cass County, Douglas County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Lake Of The Woods County, Hubbard County, South Clearwater County, North Clearwater County, West Becker County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County
Extreme Heat Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, East Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County

Minnesota Aurora FC vs. River Light: Watch on FOX 9+, stream here

By
Published  June 19, 2025 4:46pm CDT
Minnesota Aurora FC
FOX 9

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Aurora FC is back at home Sunday afternoon after three straight road games. 

Minnesota Aurora FC vs. River Light

What we know:

Minnesota Aurora FC remains unbeaten on the season at 8-0-1 and hosts River Light at 4 p.m. Sunday at TCO Stadium. You can watch the game live on FOX 9+, as well as streaming on your smart TV via FOX LOCAL, in the player above, on FOX9.com, on FOX LOCAL Mobile and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Earlier this season, the Aurora shut out River Light 2-0 in a road match. Sunday marks Minnesota Aurora FC’s penultimate regular season home game.

Aurora remains unbeaten

Why you should care:

Minnesota Aurora FC is still unbeaten on the regular season at 8-0-1 going into Friday night’s game at Sioux Falls City FC. The Aurora has not lost a regular season match in franchise history. They have a seven-point lead on River Light for the lead in the USL-W’s Heartland Division.

The Aurora has scored 24 goals on the season, and allowed just two.

How to watch Minnesota Aurora games on FOX LOCAL

What you can do:

FOX 9 is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 9 locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE. Please note, FOX network programming, including NFL games, is not available on the FOX LOCAL app. Here’s how you can stream FOX network programming.

Minnesota Aurora FCSports