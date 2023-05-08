Minnesota Aurora FC unveils kit for 2023 season at Mall of America event

Summer is almost here, which means another season of Minnesota Aurora FC soccer is just around the corner.

Sunday, the team held its second annual kickoff party with an event at Mall of America emceed by Fox 9's Dawn Mitchell, where the Aurora unveiled its kit for the 2023 season. Minnesota Aurora FC plays its home games at TCO Stadium in Eagan, at the practice facility for the Minnesota Vikings.

If you can’t make it to a game this summer, you can see all six home games this season on Fox 9 Plus!

MINNESOTA AURORA FC HOME GAMES

MAY 24, ROCHESTER FC (7 P.M.)

MAY 31, RKC SOCCER CLUB (7 P.M.)

JUNE 7, CHICAGO DUTCH LIONS (7 P.M.)

JUNE 14, GREEN BAY GLORY (7 P.M.)

JUNE 17, BAVARIAN UNITED (7 P.M.)

JULY 1, CHICAGO CITY SC (4 P.M.)

Minnesota Aurora FC made an unprecedented run to the USL-W title game in its inaugural season, a 3-2 loss in overtime in the only game it lost all season. Nicole Lukic is back as head coach and was also promoted in the offseason to Sporting Director.

The Aurora return 17 of their 28 players from last season, and the 2023 roster features athletes from 10 different states and two countries. Among Minnesota’s top returning players is Maya Hansen, one of the leading scorers from last season.

Minnesota Aurora FC started training for the 2023 season on Monday, and its season-opener is set for May 24 against Rochester FC at TCO Stadium.