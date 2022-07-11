Minnesota Aurora FC to host Indy Eleven in USL W Playoffs Wednesday night

article

It’s already been a historic first season for Minnesota Aurora FC, and Wednesday night, they’ll host their first playoff game.

Minnesota Aurora will face Indy Eleven in the USL W Playoffs in what could be their toughest match-up of the season so far. Minnesota qualified for the playoffs as one of seven division champions, finishing the regular season 11-0-1 to win the Heartland Division. Minnesota Aurora has won 11 straight matches after playing Green Bay Glory to a 1-1 draw in its first match in franchise history.

Indy Eleven comes to Wednesday’s quarterfinal game also without a loss this season. They’re 10-0-2 and have won five straight games entering the playoffs. They qualified by winning the Great Lakes Division with 32 points.

Minnesota Aurora FC has scored 33 goals in 12 regular season games, and finished the season with a +27 goal differential, having allowed just eight goals on the season, and has five shut outs. Indy Eleven has scored 31 goals on the season, and allowed just seven.

Minnesota Aurora FC and Indy Eleven kick off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at TCO Stadium.