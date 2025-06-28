Minnesota Aurora finishes regular season undefeated

The Brief Minnesota Aurora went undefeated in the regular season after beating Rochester FC 2-0 at TCO Stadium in Eagan. Aurora is headed to the playoffs, with their first game scheduled for July 4. The team's win on Saturday extended their unseated streak to 48 consecutive regular-season games.



Minnesota Aurora finished their regular season undefeated on Saturday night after beating Rochester FC at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

It was Aurora's regular-season finale, and they beat Rochester FC 2-0. This extended Aurora's unbeaten streak to 48 consecutive regular-season games.

Aurora clinched the Heartland Division last week, and finished the regular season with a 10-0-2 record.

Aurora are playoff-bound

What's next:

Aurora is headed to Pittsburgh as the No. 1 seed in the Central Conference playoffs.

They play in the semifinals on Friday, July 4. If they win, they would advance to the Central Conference Championship on July 6.

What they're saying:

Aurora head coach Jen Larrick said after the game, "Traveling is always challenging, but part of what we’ve gotten from our regular season is traveling and playing compact games, and it shouldn’t be a new experience for a player. The vast majority of our group is healthy and in a good spot, and we have a lot of really strong players to choose from."