Minneapolis selected to host 2028 NFL Draft

The Brief Minneapolis will host the 2028 NFL Draft at U.S. Bank Stadium, marking the first time the Minnesota Vikings will host the event in their city. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell praised Minnesota as a market that "delivers at the highest level" for major events. The three-day event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of fans to downtown Minneapolis.



Minneapolis has been selected to host the 2028 NFL Draft.

Vikings bid to host draft

Local perspective:

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Minnesota Vikings will host the 2028 Draft at U.S. Bank Stadium. The three-day event includes tons of free activities and is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of fans into downtown Minneapolis.

The announcement came at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Orlando.

What they're saying:

"Minnesota knows how to show up for big moments, and we've seen it firsthand," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a provided statement. "This is a market that delivers at the highest level. Working with the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Sports and Events, we look forward to bringing the 2028 NFL Draft to this great community, driving positive economic impact throughout the region, and hosting an incredible experience for fans and the next generation of the NFL."

"For three days, Minnesota will become the center of the football world," said Mark Wilf, owner and president of the Minnesota Vikings and honorary co-chair of the 2028 NFL Draft Local Organizing Committee. "The 2028 NFL Draft will give us an opportunity to showcase not just U.S. Bank Stadium, but the energy, hospitality and pride that define Minneapolis-St. Paul and the entire state and region. We have no doubt the community will deliver a world-class event that is unique to Minnesota."

Minneapolis bid for draft

The backstory:

In March, the Vikings announced they had submitted a bid to host the draft.

The draft is expected to be a massive economic boost for the metro, with recent drafts bringing in between $100 million and $200 million in economic impact.

Upcoming NFL Draft sites

What's next:

The 2027 Draft will be held in Washington, D.C., with most of the events taking place on the National Mall. The Washington Commanders are planning a new $3.7-$3.8 billion stadium on the site of the former RFK Stadium. It's expected to open by 2030. The 65,000–70,000 seat, domed venue will feature a transparent roof and a colonnade design, with 30% of the site featuring parks and waterfront access.

Last year, the Green Bay Packers and Lambeau Field hosted the NFL Draft. They were the eighth different city to host the draft. More than 600,000 people attended the Green Bay event.