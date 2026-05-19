Stewart Trail Fire now 100% contained, Hwy 61 remains closed

The Brief A wildfire that burned 356 acres north of Two Harbors, Minnesota is now fully contained, with crews working to clean up remaining hotspots and complete mop-up operations. The Stewart Trail fire, which started Friday from a power line, damaged 34 structures including eight primary buildings and 26 outbuildings before being contained. Highway 61 remains closed between Stewart River and Silver Cliff Tunnel with no timeline announced for reopening.



A fire burning just north of Two Harbors, Minn. is now completely contained, officials announced on Tuesday.

Stewart Trail fire contained

What we know:

The Minnesota Incident Command System announced on Tuesday that the fire is now completely contained. Crews will now work within the fire perimeter to clean up hotspots and complete mop-up work.

The fire has burned an estimated 356 acres of land along Lake Superior just north of Two Harbors along Highway 61 near County Road 3 north to Township Highway 613.

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The fire, which began last Friday, has forced evacuations and damaged 34 structures, including eight homes and cabins and 26 outbuildings. Officials say starting on Wednesday they will downgrade the wildfire to a Type 4 incident.

Officials say the fire was sparked by a power line.

Highway 61 remains closed

What we don't know:

Highway 61 has been closed between the Stewart River and Silver Cliff Tunnel as crews have battled the fire.

The highway remains closed and officials have not said when it will be back open.

A flight restriction that has been in place over the fire will be lifted as of noon on Tuesday.