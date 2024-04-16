Max Brosmer talks transition to Gophers: 'It's new pressure'

Max Brosmer admits there are still times where he feels like the new kid on campus at the University of Minnesota.

That’s hard to fathom for a graduate student, but he’s only been on campus since December after spending five years at New Hampshire. When Athan Kaliakmanis told P.J. Fleck he was leaving the Gophers after his first full season as a starter, Minnesota was quick to reach out to Brosmer, who threw for more than 8,700 yards and 70 touchdowns at New Hampshire, and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, the Heisman Trophy of FCS football.

Now, Brosmer walks into the football facility on early mornings and sees his offensive teammates watching film during spring football.

"It’s putting a standard for our offense and it’s showing these guys are willing to put in the extra work to be great," Brosmer said.

He said his first few weeks with the Gophers were like getting thrown into the fire. He joined the team for the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, and not long after that, was taking snaps with his starting offense. He’s getting more comfortable with every practice.

"It seems really fast when you first get into it, but right about now it’s kind of hitting that sweet spot where you’re kind of getting a feel of what you can and can’t make on the field throw-wise," Brosmer said. "Also, who you can and can’t move with your eyes in certain situations. People are playing at different speeds at different levels, I think it’s a challenge every single day. It’s a lot of fun to attack and compete with the guys."

Brosmer put up big numbers at New Hampshire. He led FCS with 3,464 passing yards and 313 yards per game, and had 29 touchdowns last season. The Gophers have lacked an explosive passing game under Fleck, the closest they’ve come was in 2019 with Tanner Morgan throwing to Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson.

Brosmer brings leadership, accuracy and a big arm to the Gophers. But will it translate at the Power 5 level against Big Ten defenses?

"It’s new pressure, I’ll say that. It’s different pressure that I haven’t yet experienced that I’m awaiting and I’m excited to experience," Brosmer said. "I think it’s all created too, I think ultimately if you’re executing with your team and you prepare for the moment, the pressure is created."

The Gophers wrap up spring practice at the end of April, but the work for Brosmer is just getting started. Like he did at New Hampshire, he’ll bring a group of receivers to Georgia for workouts, throwing sessions and bonding. He did the same over Minnesota’s spring break, and hopes to have a bigger group the second time around.

So what attracted him to Minnesota the most other than an open starting spot? The answer will sound odd, but it’s perfect when playing for Fleck: Failure.

"There’s growth within failure. That’s the fun part for me, we harp on making mistakes but also getting better. Right after you make a mistake, fixing it right after. It’s the coolest feeling ever, it shows guys are putting in work," Brosmer said.