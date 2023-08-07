Matt Dumba leaves Minnesota Wild, signs 1-year deal with Arizona

article

Matt Dumba’s time with the Minnesota Wild is over after 10 seasons.

Dumba signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes after entering free agency. The deal is reportedly worth about $4 million. Dumba had been the subject of possible trade rumors the past few seasons, and his eventual exit seemed inevitable after his contract expired this offseason.

In 598 games with the Wild, Dumba had 79 goals and 157 assists. His 236 points are top-five in Wild franchise history among defensemen. He had four goals and 10 assists in 79 games this past season. He had the best season of his career in 2017-18 with 14 goals and 50 points, then played just 32 games in 2018-19 after being sidelined several months with a torn pectoral muscle that he got from fighting.

Dumba did extensive work in the Twin Cities community to bring diversity to hockey. He was one of the heads of the NHL’s Hockey Diversity Alliance, and won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2020 for his work in the community.

The Wild and Coyotes play four times next season, with Arizona coming to Xcel Energy Center on Jan. 13.