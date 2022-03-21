MSU-Mankato ready for another run to Frozen Four

A year after making their first appearance in the Frozen Four, the Minnesota State Mavericks are again ready to grab the bull by the horns.

"We’re still on that journey and hopefully that book is not written yet," Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings said.

Mankato made it in as a number one seed in the year’s NCAA Tournament. One of the best teams in the country led by one of the nation’s best players: Nathan Smith.

"You play all year for this moment, so we’re excited," Smith told FOX 9.

Smith has provided many big moments for the Mavs. The forward is second in NCAA division one men’s hockey for total points this season with 49.

Not bad for a kid who grew up around more sand than snow in Tampa, Florida.

"I grew up playing roller hockey when I was six," Smith said. "I wanted to try it and never really looked back."

This roll Smith is on in hockey started on wheels in Florida. A new sport that Nathan decided to give a shot.

"My parents were into sports, but they never played hockey," Smith said. "My dad was into basketball. They asked if I wanted to do it, so my dad bought me all of my gear," Smith added. "It’s been a long journey."

Hockey carried Smith to being a college star for the Mavs and also the Olympics this year, but sticking to the principles learned where it all started is what he credits to making it this far.

"I think it comes from roller hockey, starting there helped (me) with creativity, vision and passing," Smith said. "I’ve grown up to be unselfish."

"He’s a 200-foot complete player right now," Hastings said to describe Smith. "He’s become somebody we can utilize in a lot of different ways."

The way to the pros is next for Smith. His rights were traded from the Winnipeg Jets to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday.

That team-first attitude is at the forefront right now though, wanting to help bring his Mavericks to the program’s first ever national title.

"It lights a fire under everyone," Smith said of making it to the Frozen Four a year ago. "It makes us realize where we can go. Sky’s the limit."

Advertisement

The Mavericks open up NCAA Tournament play on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. when they face Harvard in the Albany Regional.

