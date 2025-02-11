Mahtomedi at Hastings boy's hockey: Watch
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hastings hosts Mahtomedi in boy's hockey in this week's FOX 9 Game of the Week — a game you can stream on FOX9.com, FOX LOCAL and YouTube.
The puck drops at 6:30 p.m.
Mahtomedi vs. Hastings: How to watch
Watch live:
Stream the game in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.
If you missed the game, you can watch it on-demand on FOX9.com, FOX 9's YouTube channel and on your TV via FOX LOCAL.
This is the final FOX 9 Game of the Week for the winter season.