Maddyn Greenway selected to USA U-19 team for FIBA World Cup

The Brief Providence Academy star Maddyn Greenway has been selected to play for the USA U-19 team at the FIBA World Cup later this month. Greenway is a senior-to-be and will play in college at Kentucky. This will be her USA Basketball competitive debut.



Maddyn Greenway at Providence Academy is one of the top senior-to-be girls basketball players in the country.

She’s won state championships in multiple high school sports, and will play in college at Kentucky. Greenway is now going to represent Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Greenway was selected to the USA 19-and-under team that will travel to Brno, Czechia for the 2025 FIBA World Cup later this month. She’s making her USA Basketball competitive debut after being a finalist for the 2023 USA 16-and-under team.

FIBA World Cup

What we know:

Team USA will compete in Group A alongside Israel, Hungary and Korea. They’ll open the FIBA World Cup against Korea on July 12, and Hungary on July 13, and both games are set for 1:15 p.m. The Americans will conclude group play July 15 against Israel at 7:30 a.m.

The FIBA World Cup features the top 16 U-19 national teams who qualify. Team USA has won gold in nine of the last 10 tournaments, including three straight.

Greenway’s future

Why you should care:

Greenway plays soccer for Providence Academy in the fall, basketball in the winter and track and field in the spring. She verbally committed to play basketball at Kentucky, and is in a race with Gophers’ commit Tori Oehrlein of Crosby-Ironton for the state scoring record.

Both have 4,000 career points with their high school teams.