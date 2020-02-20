Lynx star Seimone Augustus signs with Los Angeles Sparks

article

Minnesota Lynx star guard Seimone Augustus has signed with the Lynx's longtime rival Los Angeles Sparks.

She was picked no. 1 overall in 2006 by the Lynx and has spent all of her 14 seasons in Minnesota, where she won four WNBA championships.

"I guess what I'm saying is thank you Minnesota for shaping and molding me into the woman I am today," wrote Augustus in an emotional Instagram post. "As tears flow, like the Mississippi River runs from the heart of Baton Rouge to the heart of Minneapolis know that you will always be a part of me."

The eight-time All-Star currently ranks as the 11th leading scorer in WNBA history with 5,881 points. Throughout her career she has averaged 15.9 points per game on a 48% field goal percentage. In addition to her championships, Augustus is also a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

“I would like to thank Seimone for all the great memories she provided us and our fans while she wore the Lynx uniform," said Minnesota Lynx owner Glen Taylor in a statement. "I will always cherish our time together and all that we accomplished, both on and off the floor. We wish her well in this next chapter of her career and we look forward to seeing her number in the rafters of ‪Target Center in the future.”

“Since 2006, Seimone has given the Lynx franchise countless thrilling moments on the court and has had an enormous impact in our community," said General Manager Cheryl Reeve in a statement. "Coaching Seimone Augustus was one of the greatest joys of my coaching life and I wish her the best as she says goodbye, for now, to the Twin Cities.”

Augustus' departure comes amid other recent announcements from her former teammates. Earlier this month Rebekkah Brunson announced she will be retiring as a player and joining the Lynx's coaching staff. Last month, Maya Moore also shared her decision that she will not be playing for a second season in a row.