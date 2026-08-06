Lynx star Napheesa Collier named to USA Women’s Basketball Team

The Brief Lynx star Napheesa Collier was named to the USA Women's Basketball roster on Thursday. Team USA will compete in the FIBA World Cup next month. Collier already has two gold medals as part of the team.



The USA Women’s Basketball Team will compete in the FIBA World Cup this September in Berlin, Germany.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier will don the red, white and blue for the Americans.

Napheesa Collier selected to Team USA

What we know:

Collier on Thursday was officially named to the U.S. Women’s Basketball Team for the FIBA World Cup. Collier was won two gold medals with Team USA at the last two Summer Olympic Games.

Collier was not on the roster for the 2022 FIBA World Cup, as she had just returned from having a daughter.

Collier back with Lynx

Why you should care:

Collier recently returned to the court for the Lynx, having played four games after offseason surgery on both of her ankles. She’s averaging 18.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 25 minutes per game so far.

The WNBA will pause its schedule from the end of August through Sept. 13. The FIBA World Cup runs from Sept. 4-13 in Germany, and features 16 national teams.

What's next:

The Lynx are back in action Thursday night, hosting the L.A. Sparks at 8 p.m. at Target Center. The Lynx have the WNBA’s best record at 25-6, 3.5 games ahead of the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries.