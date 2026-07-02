Lynx duo Natasha Howard, Olivia Miles named 2026 WNBA All-Star starters

The Brief Minnesota Lynx stars Natasha Howard and Olivia Miles have been named 2026 WNBA All-Star Game starters. Howard returns as an All-Star for the first time since 2022, while rookie Miles is the only first-year player named a starter. The All-Star Game takes place Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago.



Minnesota Lynx standouts Olivia Miles and Natasha Howard learned Thursday they'll represent the team at the WNBA All-Star Game.

Olivia Miles, Natasha Howard named All-Star starters

What we know:

The WNBA announced Thursday that forward Natasha Howard and guard Olivia Miles will start in the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, marking the fifth time in Lynx history that multiple players were named starters and the first since 2018.

Howard, who returned to Minnesota this season, is averaging 17.7 points, a career-high 8.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, along with 1.9 steals and 0.7 blocks. She is shooting a career-best 61.1% from the floor and ranks among the league leaders in several categories, including second in field goal percentage and third in steals. Howard has posted five double-doubles so far, moving her to 26th all-time in WNBA history for career double-doubles with 61.

Miles, taken No. 2 overall in this year's WNBA Draft, is the only rookie All-Star starter in 2026 and just the second rookie in Lynx history to earn a starting spot. She is averaging 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while leading all rookies in points, assists and efficiency. Miles has already broken the WNBA record for most made 3-pointers in a game by a rookie and became the fastest player in league history to reach 350+ points and 100+ assists. She's the first rookie in Lynx franchise history to be an All-Star starter since Maya Moor.

WNBA All-Star Game

The details:

The All-Star Game is set for Saturday, July 25 at United Center in Chicago, airing at 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+.

Miles joins a select group of rookies who have started the WNBA All-Star Game, including Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark and Sue Bird. The WNBA All-Star Game will showcase top talent from across the league, and the Lynx’s representation highlights the team’s strong season and player development. The All-Star Game will also be available to stream, making it accessible for fans nationwide.

What we don't know:

The full roster of All-Star starters and reserves for both teams has not yet been announced. Details on potential All-Star Game events or community activities in Chicago are also pending.