Live updates: Timberwolves host Nuggets for Game 6 of NBA Playoffs

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves can eliminate the Denver Nuggets in Game 6 of their NBA Playoff series Thursday night at Target Center. If the Timberwolves win, they'll advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight season. If the Nuggets win, there will be a Game 7 on Saturday. The Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards (knee), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles), Ayo Dosunmu (calf) and Kyle Anderson (illness) for Thursday's game.



The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Denver Nuggets Thursday night in Game 6 of their NBA Playoff series at Target Center.

With a win, the Timberwolves can end the Nuggets’ season and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals for the third straight year. If they lose, there will be a decisive Game 7 in Denver on Saturday.

FOX 9 will have live updates throughout the game, and we’ll have postgame reaction. You can also find out how to watch them here.

Timberwolves lead Nuggets 57-50 at half

Game 6 started as a defensive struggle, and the Nuggets lead the Timberwolves 30-29 after one. The Timberwolves won the second quarter 28-20, and lead the Nuggets 57-50 at half. Jaden McDaniels leads Minnesota with 13 points, while Julius Randle has 12, as does Terrence Shannon Jr., starting in place of both injured Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu.

After committing 25 turnovers in Game 5, the Timberwolves had just four in the first half. They also forced nine Nuggets' turnovers, and Denver shot 46% in the second half.

Timberwolves show support for Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves' players arrived to Target Center before Game 6 Thursday wearing No. 0 jerseys, in honor of Donte DiVincenzo. The guard tore his right Achilles' during Minnesota's Game 4 win over Denver. He's out for the rest of the playoffs, and likely most of next season.

DiVincenzo appeared at Timberwolves' shootaround Thursday morning after having successful surgery earlier this week. Chris Finch said after the injury DiVincenzo is the "heart and soul of everthing we do."

Timberwolves injury update

What we know:

The Timberwolves are without star Anthony Edwards (left knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (right Achilles) for Game 6. Kyle Anderson, who participated in shootaround Thursday morning, will not play in Game 6 due to illness. Ayo Dosunmu will also miss Thursday's game with right calf injury.

Bones Hyland was added to the injury report with left knee soreness, but is expected to play.

So the Timberwolves will be without Edwards, DiVincenzo, Anderson and Dosunmu for Game 6. Terrence Shannon Jr. will get the start in Dosunmu's place.