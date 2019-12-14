Legendary Gophers hockey coach Doug Woog has passed away at age 75

article

Minnesota hockey legend Doug Woog passed away on Saturday, University of Minnesota officials confirm to FOX 9.

Woog was the coach of the Gophers hockey team between 1985 and 1999, leading the program to 12 NCAA tournament appearances and six Final Fours. During his 14 seasons with the Gophers, he became the program's all-time winningest coach with 389 victories.

Before becoming a coach, Woog was a player for South St. Paul High School and later played for Coach John Mariucci with the Gophers.

Woog also served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Olympic team along with other administrative roles.

In 2000, Woog was inducted into the university's Athletic Hall of Fame and, two years later, he joined the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Coach Woog was 75 years old.

In a tweet, Gophers hockey wrote: "Always and forever a Gopher. As a player and as a coach, Doug Woog encompassed what Pride on Ice means, and his impact on the game will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

"Doug Woog bled Maroon & Gold as both a player and as a coach, and his legacy is one of the greatest in the history of the University of Minnesota," current Gopher Hockey head coach Bob Motzko said in a statement from the university.

"Wooger's dedication and contributions to hockey in the state of Minnesota are immeasurable as are the number of people impacted by his lifetime of work. He will be remembered fondly by all and forgotten by none. We lost a true Minnesota treasure today," Motzko added.