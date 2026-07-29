Kyler Murray vague on Vikings QB competition at training camp

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are holding their first practice of training camp on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center. Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy each spoke with reporters about the ongoing quarterback competition. The first practice open to fans is on Saturday.



The Minnesota Vikings are holding their first practice of training camp on Wednesday at TCO Performance Center.

That means the on-field competition at quarterback between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy is back on. Both spoke with reporters before Wednesday’s first practice, and both were expectedly vague and cliché when asked about the competition.

‘I’m focused on today’

What we know:

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Tuesday the team has a timeline for naming a starting quarterback. Both Murray and McCarthy will take first and second-team reps with the offense, and the timeline for a decision wasn’t shared publicly. When asked about the timeline, Murray paused and gave a vague answer.

"That’s up to KO. I’m focused on today. Whenever they tell me go in, I’ve got to do my job, that’s my mentality," Murray said.

Murray, entering his eighth NFL season, was also vague and chuckled when asked about who he worked out with in the offseason, in the time they had off before training camp. He was seen on social media throwing to Jordan Addison, and also worked out with Justin Jefferson.

"I’m really just focused on the process, that’s day to day. Trying to put my best foot forward and prove to the coaches and the guys what I’m capable of," Murray said.

While it’s been said publicly to be an open competition with split reps, the belief is that the job is Murray’s to lose.

‘Control what I can control’

What they're saying:

McCarthy was also vague Wednesday when asked about the quarterback competition before practice. He went 6-4 as a starter last season, including helping lead the Vikings to five straight wins to end last season. But he had his rough patches, and missed seven games with various injuries.

Signing Murray might imply the Vikings’ brass doesn’t have full faith in McCarthy, despite using a first round pick on him two years ago.

The question will be what happens to McCarthy if he doesn’t win the job. Is he OK with being the back-up? Is it possible he’s traded?

"Lasered in on controlling what I can control, that’s really it. Improving my craft every which way, improving my relationships with the guys in the locker room," McCarthy said. "At the end of the day, it’s just being fully present in each moment, and optimizing each moment."

What's next:

Until a starter is named, but Murray and McCarthy will be evaluated with every move they make, good or bad, at training camp.