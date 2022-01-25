Kirill Kaprizov notches 100th career point in Wild’s 8-2 win over Montreal

article

The Minnesota Wild had a big night in a lot of ways in Monday night’s 8-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center.

Kirill Kaprizov became the fastest player in franchise history to 100 career points, doing so in 92 games. That matches Edmonton Oilers’ star Connor McDavid, and is behind only Alex Ovechkin (77), Sidney Crosby (80) and Evgeni Malkin (89), three of the biggest names in hockey.

Kaprizov’s 100th career point came on an assist on a goal for rookie Matthew Boldy.

The Wild won for the third straight time, and sixth time in the past seven games as they improved to 25-10-3 on the season and up to the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. They also scored eight goals for the sixth time in franchise history.

The line of Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime and Nico Sturm combined for two goals and five assists on the night. Dewar scored his first NHL goal, Sturm had a career-high three points and nine players had at least two points in the win. Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala each had goals, and both are tied for the longest active points streak in the NHL at nine games.

The Wild is in New York Friday night to face the Rangers.