Kevin O’Connell jokes he’ll simulate Lamar Jackson at Vikings’ practice

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell held his day-after news conference on Monday, after getting a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

As you would expect, O’Connell was in a good mood coming off a big win, and even had one joke for reporters.

Who will simulate Lamar Jackson?

The Vikings host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, which means Lamar Jackson is coming to Minneapolis. He’s one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL, and is just as big a threat to run as he is to throw. O’Connell joked Monday he’s going to be the guy to simulate Jackson in practice this week. It’s a role typically for somebody on the scout team.

What they're saying:

"I’m actually going to do it this week, I’m going to lace them up and figure that will give them the best look at the athleticism that Lamar has," O’Connell said with a smirk. "I think it’ll be a bunch of different players."

O’Connell doesn’t have the longest record of being an NFL quarterback. He played in two games in 2008.

Vikings up the physicality

By the numbers:

One of the biggest keys to Sunday’s win was physicality at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Vikings’ defense had 10 tackles for a loss, and sacked Jared Goff five times.

The offense ran for 142 yards, and nearly five yards per carry. Aaron Jones led that surge with nine carries for 78 yards before leaving the game with a shoulder injury.

"There was an element of physicality that needed to be found. I thought we did those things," O’Connell said.

Vikings injury updates

What we know:

O’Connell said the Vikings got positive news on Jones coming out of Sunday’s game. He suffered a sprained A/C joint in his shoulder, but they’re going to ramp him up throughout the week in hopes he’ll play Sunday.

Safety Theo Jackson is in the concussion protocol. Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill, J.J. McCarthy and Andrew Van Ginkel all came out of the game healthy. Ryan Kelly, on injured reserve with a concussion, will start work on a side field this week. C.J. Ham will be limited in practice this week, and Josh Oliver will begin side field work.