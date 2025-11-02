J.J. McCarthy leads Vikings to 27-24 win over Lions at Ford Field

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 27-24 at Ford Field on Sunday to improve to 4-1 on the season. After missing six weeks with an ankle injury, J.J. McCarthy threw for 143 yards, two touchdowns and ran for a fourth quarter score. McCarthy sealed the win with a 16-yard completion to Jalen Nailor with about a minute to play, giving the Vikings a first down to run out the clock.



In his first game in six weeks, J.J. McCarthy and his healthy ankle led the Minnesota Vikings to a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Vikings improve to 4-4, and as long as McCarthy is healthy, there are no questions about the quarterback situation. McCarthy finished 14-of-25 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran nine times for 12 yards.

The Vikings entered the game 9.5-point underdogs. It’s their first win at Ford Field since 2021. McCarthy is now 2-1 as the starting quarterback.

The big play

How it happened:

The Vikings had a 17-14 lead in the third quarter when Blake Cashman forced a David Montgomery fumble. Harrison Smith recovered it. The Vikings took advantage, with McCarthy scrambling for a 7-yard touchdown to give Minnesota a 24-14 lead with 6:04 left in the third quarter.

McCarthy later sealed the win for Minnesota, hitting Jalen Nailor on a 16-yard pass on 3rd and 5 to give the Vikings a first down. It allowed them to run out the clock.

Vikings’ defense comes up big

What we know:

The Vikings’ defense did its part in Sunday’s win. They limited Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to just 65 yards rushing. Jared Goff threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns, but was sacked five times.

The Vikings also got a big play on special teams, with Levi Drake Rodriguez blocking a fourth quarter field goal that Isaiah Rodgers got a big return on. It set up a Will Reichard field goal that gave the Vikings a 27-17 lead with 3:40 to play.

What is a catch?!

Why you should care:

There were two controversial plays Sunday that both went against the Vikings. Nailor appeared to make a contested catch that was reviewed, and deemed a Terrion Arnold interception. Nailor’s hand never left the football, and the play stood as a turnover, killing a drive that could’ve gotten the Vikings points.

Justin Jefferson also had what should’ve been a first down catch in the fourth quarter overturned, with the ruling that the ball hit the ground. Jefferson never lost control of the ball, but didn’t get credit for the catch. He finished with six catches for 47 yards and a first quarter touchdown.

Baltimore Ravens next

What's next:

The Vikings host the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Ravens beat the Miami Dolphins 28-6 on Thursday Night Football and have won two straight games.



