Kent Hrbek talks Twins, Bob Motzko talks Gophers on FOX 9 Sports Now

We’re just a few days away from Opening Day in Major League Baseball, and the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team opens its quest for a national championship this week.

Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Sports Director Jim Rich had former Minnesota Twins’ legend Kent Hrbek and Gophers’ coach Bob Motzko onto talk about a big week ahead for both squads. The Twins open the 2025 season at the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. They haven’t been to the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, and haven’t won a World Series since 1991.

"I hope I’m around when we do win one," Hrbek joked.

Hrbek critical of Twins’ previous approach

Why you should care:

Rocco Baldelli changed his approach to the Twins’ 2025 Spring Training, with the help of shortstop Carlos Correa. In the past, players got work in on their around and once they were done, they were free to leave for the day.

This year in Fort Myers, they’ve done all drills together on the field and formed more of a bond at Spring Training. The hope is it translates to the season.

"I didn’t like the idea of just letting the guys go and work out and get ready and be in the clubhouse and off they went by themselves," Hrbek said. "It’s a team game, I don’t care where you’re playing, if you’re on a baseball field or a hockey rink, you’re a team and you have to get together."

Unfortunately, the Twins are banged up heading into Opening Day. Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, Brock Stewart and Michael Tonkin are all expected to start the season on the injured list.

‘We have to go on a 1-game win streak 4 times’

What we know:

The Gophers’ men’s hockey team is the No. 2 seed in the Fargo Region of the NCAA Tournament after losing to Notre Dame in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Minnesota will open play Thursday night against UMass.

If the Gophers win, they’ll advance to play the Western Michigan/Minnesota State University-Mankato on Saturday for a trip to the Frozen Four. Minnesota is making its 42nd NCAA Tournament appearance. The Gophers have made the Frozn Four 23 times, but are looking for their first national title since 2003.

"We have to go on a one-game winning streak four times," Motzko said.

The Gophers haven’t played since losing to the Fighting Irish in the Big Ten Tournament, a stretch that will mark three weeks. Motzko took the team to Rochester last week for a few days of practice, and an intersquad scrimmage.