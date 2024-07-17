Kayla McBride's 30 points lead Lynx past Dream 86-79: 'Super proud to be part of this team'

Kayla McBride got in her seat in the Minnesota Lynx press conference room after an 86-79 win over the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday, grabbed a box score and took a look.

McBride led the Lynx with 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting as they improved to 17-8 on the season on Kids' Day at Target Center, before a break for the Paris Olympics. She was asked what she thinks when she looks at that box score?

"I’m just kind of taking it in right now. I mean it’s just a gritty win. Obviously we’ve lost two in a row, coming in last game before the break, at home, kids’ game, it’s 12 p.m., it’s hard to get up for moments like that sometimes," McBride said. "I was really proud of how we just continued to fight. We just kept talking to each other like 40 minutes, everything we got. I’m just super proud to be a part of this team."

McBride led the way offensively, but Natisha Hiedeman was the fourth quarter hero. On the one-year anniversary of scoring 20 points in a quarter, Hiedeman had 16 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Lynx won the frame 30-19.

"Everything was just really going my way. It was my night and I was just super happy to see the ball go through," Hiedeman said.

"I was just watching, I was just chilling. She was hoopin," McBride said.

The Lynx are third in the WNBA and atop the Western Conference as they now get a month off while many players head to represent their countries in the Summer Olympics in Paris. When they resume play on Aug. 15, they’ll have 15 regular season games left.

McBride will be hopping on a plane Saturday to Phoenix to compete in the WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest.

"I’m excited for a break," McBride said.