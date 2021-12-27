Justin Jefferson sets NFL record, then calls out Vikings play-calling in loss

article

Justin Jefferson made NFL history in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the L.A. Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, but it was his comments after the loss that had people talking.

Jefferson had eight catches for 116 yards and became the new all-time leading receiver in career yards for a player in his first two seasons. He has 1,451 yards this season, and 2,851 in 31 career games. He broke Randy Moss’s mark earlier this year, and on Sunday, broke the previous record of 2,755 set by Odell Beckham Jr., who was across the sideline from Jefferson Sunday.

Beckham had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

"Blessed, honor to God. Being in this situation, breaking his record with him in the building, no other perfect situation for me. A ‘W’ would definitely be better with that record," Jefferson said.

Jefferson was named to his second straight Pro Bowl last week, but comments criticizing the play-calling after Sunday’s loss probably have the team concerned going into the last two games of the season. The Vikings need to beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, win the regular season finale against the Chicago Bears and get some help to get back in the NFC Playoff picture.

Despite his historic day, Jefferson cared more about the critical loss and the Vikings going just 2-of-5 in the red zone. Jefferson was targeted just once in five red zone trips. Kirk Cousins threw just eight passes in those five red zone possessions. The Vikings were also just 2-of-12 on third down.

The Vikings intercepted Matthew Stafford three times, but got just 10 points to show for it.

"I think we should be more aggressive as soon as we get down there. But I’m not the one calling the plays. I’m just here to do my job and do what’s told of me," Jefferson said. "We can’t get down in the red zone that many times and come out with three points."

The comments have fans wondering if that’s a shot at first-year offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Head coach Mike Zimmer addressed Jefferson's comments on Monday.

"Justin is a great kid, I’m sure he’s just frustrated about not scoring touchdowns in the red zone. I don’t worry too much about Justin, he’s a great kid, great teammate," Zimmer said. "I think Justin was just frustrated, we’re all frustrated when we don’t win a game. We all say things 10 minutes after the game that we wish we wouldn’t have. Every time I’ve talked to him when he’s been frustrated, he’s like ‘I got you coach, we’re good. Let’s go.’ He just wants to win, and part of that is he wants to get the ball if he can. I don’t think he’s calling out anybody, that’s not the type of person he is."

Jefferson also said the Vikings lacked energy going into the game, sensing it when he first got into the locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium. Their season on the line with three weeks to play and fighting for an NFC Playoff spot, and they lacked energy the day after Christmas.

Advertisement

"I was telling the guys we came out way too slow. We didn’t have any energy the first quarter, I don’t really know. I felt it as soon as I came into the locker room," Jefferson said. "I was trying to pick up the guys, but still came out slow."