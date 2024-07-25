Justin Jefferson says Netflix show ‘Receiver” was ‘Fire, I would absolutely do it again’

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back at training camp with his teammates on Wednesday, fresh off a getting a new massive contract before the start of mandatory mini camp.

Jefferson and the Vikings agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract with $110 million guaranteed. He was recently featured on the Netflix show "Receiver," along with Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.

Jefferson reviews Receiver

In the docuseries, we see Jefferson go through the rehab of his hamstring injury, only to get injured again at the Las Vegas Raiders and have to go to the hospital. We see him shoot down rumors he would slow-play his return or not come back at all if the Vikings weren’t in playoff contention because he wanted a new contract.

We see him talk trash to defenders, which he said was his favorite part. He called the show "fire," and said he would 100 percent do it again if asked.

"I feel like everybody’s favorite clip is the Detroit game when I was talking a little smack and just playing my ball. Just for people to see the inside, really behind the scenes of how we talk in game-like situations, the emotions and competitive spirit, people actually got to see that,’ Jefferson said.

Despite missing seven games, Jefferson still had 68 catches for 1,074 yards and three touchodwns.

‘I don’t need no $10 million mansion’

Jefferson was asked after the Vikings’ first training camp practice if he still lives in his Twin Cities townhome featured on the show. We see him in the normal-looking house, wearing his diamond chains. You would expect someone with his kind of money to live a much more lavish lifestyle.

For now, he’s keeping things the same.

"I’m one person, I ain’t got no big family. I don’t need to be in no $10 million mansion, that’s not something I came from," Jefferson said. "I grew up with parents that were grateful for what they had, and I was grateful for what I grew up with. I never grew up having no big old house, maybe I’ll move onto that, maybe not. I guess we’ll find out sooner or later."