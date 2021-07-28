Joel Johnson named USA Women’s Hockey coach for 2022 Olympics

article

Joel Johnson was introduced as the University of St. Thomas women’s hockey coach about six weeks ago as the program prepares for a move to Division I starting in the fall.

On Wednesday, he had his interim label with the U.S. Women’s hockey team removed. USA Hockey announced that Johnson will be the head coach for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Johnson, who has more than 20 years of experience in coaching, has spent the last 11 years with USA Hockey, most recently as an assistant from 2018-20.

He was also the head coach for Team USA that won the gold medal at the 2018 Four Nations Cup, and the 2019 IIHF World Championships.

"It is an incredible honor to be given this opportunity as it simply doesn't get any more special as an athlete or a coach than to represent your country at the highest level," Johnson said in a statement. "I'm very humbled and consider it a privilege to work with what I know will be a tremendous group of athletes and staff as we prepare for Beijing 2022."

Advertisement

Johnson will coach the U.S Women’s National Team in Calgary Aug. 20-31 in the IIHF World Championships. The 2022 Olympic Winter Games are scheduled for Feb. 4-20 in Beijing.