'It's crazy to see how far we've come': Gophers cap historic season against Auburn in Outback Bowl

P.J. Fleck couldn’t hide it after the University of Minnesota football team held its final practice at Athletes Village last Friday before the team heads south for the Outback Bowl: Everybody needs a rest, even the head coach.

“I can’t begin to describe what the last three weeks were like,” Fleck said.

The Gophers had a chance to win the Big Ten West and likely lock up a bid to the Rose Bowl in the process with a win over Wisconsin in their regular season finale. Instead, the Badgers took that spot with a 38-17 win over Minnesota, and after losing Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, they’ll face Oregon in Pasadena, California.

A couple hours before that on Jan. 1, the No. 18-ranked Gophers (10-2) will face No. 12-ranked Auburn (9-3). All three Tigers’ losses this season came to top-10 opponents at the time in Florida, LSU and Georgia.

After the loss to the Badgers, Fleck and the entire coaching staff hit the road recruiting to finalize their best recruiting class in program history. It included four-star players in linebacker Itayvion Brown and wide receiver Daniel Jackson. Fleck also kept home one of the top in-state players in Rosemount receiver Jonathan Mann, who was the first player in the 2019 class to commit to Fleck.

As is customary in the Gophers’ final practice, all the seniors were carried off the field by their teammates. As quarterback Tanner Morgan put it, the Outback Bowl marks the final opportunity for this team to take the field this season.

“Last chance we get to play with Carter Coughlin, with Thomas [Barber], guys like that. Guys who left a legacy here, so you really cherish that and you want to send them out on a high note and you want to be able to win the last game of the season,” Morgan said.

The Gophers have already had a historic season, winning 10 games for the first time in 115 years. They won seven Big Ten games for the first time in the 137-year history of the program. Nine players earned All-Big Ten honors. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who will play in the Outback Bowl, became Minnesota’s first unanimous All-American since offensive lineman Greg Eslinger in 2005. Winfield’s 83 tackles leads the team, and his seven interceptions tied a single-season school record. It also ranks fourth in college football.

Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman became Minnesota’s first wide receiver duo ever to each go for more than 1,000 yards in a season. Combine that with Rodney Smith going for more than 1,000 yards rushing, and the only other program to do that this season was LSU, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Johnson needs one touchdown to surpass Ron Johnson’s 31 career scores.

“It’s crazy to see how far we’ve come, and where we’ve come from. Just playing in this final game is going to be an amazing experience, just one last time with all the seniors,” Winfield Jr. said.

The Gophers are more than ready to trade in their winter boots and stocking caps for flip flops and sunglasses. But, they made it very clear that they’re heading to Tampa for one reason: To get a win. It’s a business trip.

That said, they’re going to enjoy every moment of it.

“They’ve earned the right to have a lot of fun, enjoy one of the best bowl games in the country in the Outback Bowl and play one of the best opponents in the country,” Fleck said.

Fleck also made it clear that regardless of what happens Jan. 1 against Auburn, the 2019 season is already a success. In his eyes, it wasn’t about the 10 wins, the historic stats or the chance to play for a Big Ten West title.

He pointed to 80-plus players on the roster being above a 3.0 grade point average, having several players earn their graduation before they leave for the Outback Bowl and putting in multiple hours of community service during the season.

“Did we get everything out of our players? Do they have peace that they did everything they possibly could do to be the best they could be? Did they change their best every day, academically, athletically, socially and spiritually? This group did, they’re successful no matter what happens,” Fleck said. “I would’ve said that halfway through the year.”

Fleck has said it all season, he’s about the process and the journey. The result is the result. Now after a 10-win season, the bar will be raised and the Gophers won’t sneak up on anybody in 2020.

They’ll worry about that later. Right now, the Gophers are focused on beating Auburn to put a bow on a historic season.

“It’s a lot of excitement. The guys are really excited to be able to go down to Tampa, spend a week down there, practice in the sun, be able to play in a great game,” Morgan said. “But we always talk keep the main thing the main thing. The main thing is doing everything we can to go 1-0 in the Auburn and Outback Bowl season.”