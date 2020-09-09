'I'm not worried': Vikings RB Dalvin Cook will play Sunday without contract extension

article

Dalvin Cook is still waiting for a long-term contract extension, but it won’t keep him off the field Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings open the 2020 regular season against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cook put any speculation to bed, saying he intends to play. He added he’s going to let the business side of football take care of itself, and let his agent and the Vikings do the work.

“I’m not worried, I’m prepared enough to go play and I’m physically ready to play. I’m going to let the business take care of business,” Cook told reporters Wednesday morning. “If Coach Zimmer calls my name, I’ll be out there.”

Cook is in the final year of his rookie contract, and is reportedly seeking at least $10 million per season. He opted out of the Vikings’ virtual off-season earlier this summer as the two sides attempted to work out an extension. He then reported to Training Camp at TCO Peformance Center on time, and participated in a majority of the practices taking first-team reps.

Cook is waiting patiently as Joe Mixon and Kareem Hunt recently signed new deals, and Alvin Kamara will reportedly get one soon with the New Orleans Saints. He’s due to make about $1.3 million this season.

His focus is on letting his on-field play do the contract negotiating for him.

“You go out and bust your tail and do what you gotta do and you expect no rewards to come behind that. I just hope the Vikings, my agent, comes to an agreement over a deal that values me. Until then, I’ve just got to wait my turn,” Cook said.

Despite missing two games and halves of two others last season, Cook ran for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also the Vikings’ No. 2 receiver with 53 catches, averaging nearly 9.8 yards per reception in the screen game.

He missed time last year with chest and shoulder injuries, and it’s nothing new for the Vikings’ star running back. Cook tore his ACL in his rookie season, then dealt with a hamstring injury that kept him out of six games two years ago.

Cook has made 28 starts in three seasons. When he’s healthy, he’s proven to be one of the better running backs in the NFL. He averaged nearly five yards per carry in his rookie year before his ACL injury, and averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season.

He’s currently in the low 40s among running back salaries in the NFL, and getting at least $8 million per season would put him in the top 10. He’s not going to let his current contract situation affect him on the field, or off it.

“I’m going to give 1,000 percent on the field, every time I walk in the building, every time I’m in the community. It’s kind of the same thing. I just hope both sides come to an agreement so they can value Dalvin Cook on and off the field,” Cook said.