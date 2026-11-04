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Gophers vs. UCLA football: TV channel, kickoff time and how to watch on FOX 9

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FOX 9
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Published November 4, 2026 12:27 PM CST
Published November 4, 2026 12:27 PM CST
P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers host No. 5 UCLA after Indiana loss
P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers host No. 5 UCLA after Indiana loss

P.J. Fleck Show: Gophers host No. 5 UCLA after Indiana loss

This week on the P.J. Fleck Show, the University of Minnesota football team hosts No. 5-ranked UCLA, coming off a tough 23-16 overtime loss at No. 4-ranked Indiana. Coach Fleck joins Pierre Noujaim, KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard and Gophers' analyst Ron Johnson to recap the loss to the Hoosiers, and preview the Bruins. Defensive lineman Jaxon Howard also joins the show.

The Brief

    • The Gophers, coming off an overtime loss at Indiana, host No. 5-ranked UCLA on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
    • You can watch the game on FOX 9. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
    • The Bruins come to town 8-0 and in the College Football Playoff conversation.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Coming off one of the more gut-wrenching losses of the P.J. Fleck era, the University of Minnesota football team hosts a top-five opponent this Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

You can watch the game on FOX 9.

Minnesota Gophers vs. UCLA Bruins – How to watch

What: Gophers vs. No. 5 UCLA, Big Ten football

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV: FOX 9

The Gophers host undefeated and No. 5-ranked UCLA on Saturday, and the game is in the national spotlight for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Minnesota is 5-3 on the season, and 3-2 in Big Ten play. UCLA is 8-0, and atop the conference at 5-0.

Gophers seek bounce back from Indiana loss

The Gophers are looking to recover from a heartbreaking 23-16 overtime loss at No. 4-ranked Indiana last Saturday. It was Homecoming for the Hoosiers, and the Gophers had a 16-13 lead with 19 seconds to play after Luke Drzewiecke made a 60-yard field goal.

Minnesota thought it had a monumental upset, but Indiana forced overtime with a 60-yard field goal of its own. The Hoosiers then won in overtime, getting a Charlie Becker touchdown on their first play. Facing a 4th and goal from the 4-yard line, Gophers’ quarterback Drake Lindsey was sacked to end the game.

Gopher Pregame Show

Before Saturday’s game, tune into the Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 with Pierre Noujaim, Ron Johnson, Justin Gaard and Tanner Morgan. They’ll preview all things Gophers/Bruins, talk Big Ten football and the entire college football landscape.

The Source: FOX 9 reporting of NCAA schedules.

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