Gophers vs. UCLA football: TV channel, kickoff time and how to watch on FOX 9

The Brief The Gophers, coming off an overtime loss at Indiana, host No. 5-ranked UCLA on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. You can watch the game on FOX 9. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The Bruins come to town 8-0 and in the College Football Playoff conversation.



Coming off one of the more gut-wrenching losses of the P.J. Fleck era, the University of Minnesota football team hosts a top-five opponent this Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.

You can watch the game on FOX 9.

Minnesota Gophers vs. UCLA Bruins – How to watch

What: Gophers vs. No. 5 UCLA, Big Ten football

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV: FOX 9

The Gophers host undefeated and No. 5-ranked UCLA on Saturday, and the game is in the national spotlight for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. Minnesota is 5-3 on the season, and 3-2 in Big Ten play. UCLA is 8-0, and atop the conference at 5-0.

Gophers seek bounce back from Indiana loss

The Gophers are looking to recover from a heartbreaking 23-16 overtime loss at No. 4-ranked Indiana last Saturday. It was Homecoming for the Hoosiers, and the Gophers had a 16-13 lead with 19 seconds to play after Luke Drzewiecke made a 60-yard field goal.

Minnesota thought it had a monumental upset, but Indiana forced overtime with a 60-yard field goal of its own. The Hoosiers then won in overtime, getting a Charlie Becker touchdown on their first play. Facing a 4th and goal from the 4-yard line, Gophers’ quarterback Drake Lindsey was sacked to end the game.

Gopher Pregame Show

Before Saturday’s game, tune into the Gopher Pregame Show on FOX 9 with Pierre Noujaim, Ron Johnson, Justin Gaard and Tanner Morgan. They’ll preview all things Gophers/Bruins, talk Big Ten football and the entire college football landscape.