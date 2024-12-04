How the Vikings can clinch a playoff spot Sunday

article

The Brief The Vikings are 10-2 and have won 5 straight games with Kirk Cousins returning to Minneapolis on Sunday The Vikings can clinch a playoff spot as early as Sunday With 5 regular season games to play, the Vikings are still 1 game behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North Division



The Minnesota Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Kirk Cousins’ return to Minneapolis.

The Vikings are 10-2, have won five straight games and are in the middle of a three-game homestand. They can also clinch a playoff spot for the second time under Kevin O’Connell.

How they can get there

If the Vikings win, they improve to 11-2 with four regular season games to play. They would need to pair a win with tie between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals, or a Cardinals’ loss and an L.A. Rams loss or tie. The Rams host the Buffalo Bills.

The Vikings could also clinch a playoff spot if they tie the Falcons, and if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cardinals and Rams all lose. They would also be in if Buccaneers lose, Cardinals and Seahawks tie, Rams lose and the Philadelphia Eagles beat or tie the Carolina Panthers.

Packers face Lions on Thursday Night Football

There’s a huge Thursday Night Football match-up within the NFC North as the Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers. It might be difficult to stomach, but Vikings fans should be rooting for the Packers. The Vikings are one game behind the Lions in the NFC North, and already have a win over the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 4.

The Vikings would need to pass the Lions in the final five regular season games to win the division and host a playoff game.

A 14-3 Wild Card road game?

The Vikings’ remaining schedule after the Falcons is hosting the Bears on Monday Night Football, at Seattle, hosting Green Bay and at the Lions. If the Lions win the NFC North, the Vikings would hit the road for the first round of the playoffs regardless of their record.

Right now, the Vikings are the No. 5 seed in the NFC and would travel to Atlanta. It’s very plausible that the Vikings could finish 14-3 and be on the road in the playoffs. That doesn’t seem fair, but it’s how the current playoff system works.

The bottom line is the Vikings need to keep finding ways to win in a season that started with low outside expectations.