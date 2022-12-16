How to watch Vikings Gameday Live on Saturday, Dec. 17

Vikings Gameday Live airs from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday. Watch live in the player above.

The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts at noon Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, and they can clinch their first NFC North title since 2017 with their seventh home win of the season.

The Vikings are 10-3 and coming off a 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Minnesota’s defense is under scrutiny after allowing 464 total yards, including 330 yards and three touchdowns from Jared Goff. The Vikings are last in the NFL in total defense, and set a franchise record by allowing at least 400 yards for the fifth straight game.

The performance spoiled a huge day for Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson. Cousins threw for 425 yards and two scores. Jefferson broke the Vikings’ single-game receiving yards record with 11 catches for 223 yards. Jefferson could get 2,000 receiving yards with four regular season games to play, needing to average 125 yards per game to get there.

The Vikings should be mostly healthy heading into Saturday’s game. Harrison Smith (neck), Garrett Bradbury (back) and Christian Darrisaw (concussion protocol) all missed last Sunday’s loss. All three are expected to return Saturday. Danielle Hunter, Cam Dantzler, Patrick Jones II and Harrison Phillips are all questionable, but expected to play.

The Vikings face a Colts’ squad that’s 4-8-1 on the season, has lost three straight and has an interim head coach in Jeff Saturday. He replaced Frank Reich, who was fired earlier this season.