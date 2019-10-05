Gregorius grand slam helps Yankees take 2-0 series lead over Twins

The hits just kept coming for the Yankees...

A grand slam by Didi Gregorius in the third cleared the bases and allowed the Yankees to take full control of Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series.

The Yankees ended up winning the game 8-2 to take a 2-0 series lead to Minnesota.

In the third, starting pitcher Randy Dobnak was pulled after allowing the Yankees to load the bases. His replacement wasn't able to save the inning. After allowing two scores off a single and sac fly, Gregorius blasted a grand slam off reliever Tyler Duffey.

Duffey was swapped out not long after when he walked DJ LeMahieu. LeMahieu later scored off a Brett Gardner single before Devin Smeltzer was able to put an end to the horrific inning for Minnesota.

Twins weren't able to do much after the third, scoring just two runs for the game.

Saturday's loss followed another beating handed out by the Yankees on Friday.

Now, Minnesota will have their backs against the wall as they return to Target Field for Game 3 on Monday. The Twins will need to sweep the remaining three games of the five-game series to stay alive in the playoffs.

First pitch for Monday's game is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Jake Odorizzi is set to take the mound in Game 3 for the Twins.