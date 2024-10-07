Gophers won’t be fined for field storming after upset win over USC

The Brief The Gophers won't be fined by the Big Ten for fans storming the field after Saturday's win over USC Vanderbilt and Arkansas both got fined by the SEC for similar celebrations The Gophers got their first win over a top-15 opponent since 2019



The University of Minnesota football team got its biggest win in five years on Saturday, upsetting No. 11-ranked USC 24-17 in a Stripe Out at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers will not be fined by the Big Ten for their postgame celebration. That’s despite SEC schools Vanderbilt and Arkansas each getting fined for similar celebrations. Vanderbilt knocked off No. 1 Alabama, and got fined $100,000 after fans tore down a goal post and left in a nearby river. Arkansas was fined $250,000 after beating No. 4 Tennessee, because it was their second offense.

Why it matters

For Minnesota, there were no incidents of vandalism and no serious injuries. It was the first field storming since a 23-13 win over Wisconsin in 2021. Fans also stormed the field after Minnesota beat a top-10 Penn State team in 2019.

P.J. Fleck said postgame they were ready to take a fine. If they did get fined, that money would go to the opposing team. In this case, that would've been USC.

"Those moments and memories of the field storming and our students being on the field, those never get old. They become addicting," Fleck said. "I even looked at Mark, our officer, when Koi picks it off I said ,‘We’re going to let them storm it, right?’ Oh yeah. Let them on, sorry boss. That’s what college football is all about. I’m sure we’ll have to pay a fine or something like that, but that’s worth it."

What the players are saying

Max Brosmer’s sneak with under a minute to play gave the Gohpers a 24-17 lead. True freshman Koi Perich sealed the win with an interception in the end zone. Brosmer got in victory formation, and the first person he saw as fans flooded the field was Quinn Carroll.

Brosmer was never a part of any fans storming the field during his time at New Hampshire. With the help of Karl Anderson with Gophers’ communications, Brosmer got through the sea of people safely.

"I had no idea what to do. I was glad Karl (Anderson) kind of helped me through the pile, because that was absolutely ridiculous in a good way," Brosmer said. "We have amazing fans, and to be able to experience that with this team is pretty cool."

Perich is quickly becoming a hero on campus, with his ability on the field and his infectious personality. He’s not sure who, but someone on the field put him up on their shoulders, and he took in the celebration.

"That was awesome. There was a part where I was in the middle and I don’t know who lifted me up, but I could see everybody on the field at the same time. That was one of the coolest moments of my life," Perich said.