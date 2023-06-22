Gophers women’s basketball announces 2023-24 Big Ten opponents

article

The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team on Thursday announced their Big Ten opponents for the 2023-24 season, Dawn Plitzuweit’s first as head coach of the program.

Plitzuweit is replacing Lindsay Whalen, who resigned back in March after going 71-76 in five seasons with the Gophers. Minnesota will play an 18-game Big Ten schedule, with dates and times to be determined. The Gophers will face five teams both at home and on the road, and they’ll have four opponents solely at home and on the road.

The schedule does include a visit from Iowa star Caitlin Clark to Williams Arena. Here is a look at the 2023-24 Big Ten opponents.

GOPHERS HOME AND AWAY OPPONENTS

Iowa, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Wisconsin

GOPHERS HOME-ONLY OPPONENTS

Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue

GOPHERS ROAD-ONLY OPPONENTS

Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers

Specific game days, tip-off times and television designations will be announced at a later date, as will a full non-conference schedule. Plitzuweit and the Gophers are currently in the middle of their summer workout program at Athletes Village.