Gophers’ volleyball season ends in 3-1 loss to Ohio State at Sweet 16

article

The University of Minnesota volleyball team was one of the hottest in the country entering the NCAA Sweet 16, but the Gophers’ run came to an end against Ohio State on Thursday.

The Gophers fell 3-1 to the Buckeyes, 25-22, 21-25, 21-25 and 19-25. Minnesota won the first set before dropping the next three to lose the best-of-five match. The Gophers’ season ends with a 22-9 record, and a five-match win streak is over. It also marks the end of an era for Minnesota with Hugh McCutcheon as head coach for 11 seasons.

He announced back in October he was stepping down after the season and moving to a newly-created role as assistant athletic director and sport development coach. McCutcheon led the Gophers to their eighth straight Sweet 16, and three NCAA Final Fours.

"I just told the team that I was extremely grateful and proud of the season. I think Gopher volleyball is going to be just fine," McCutcheon said after his final match as head coach. "We’ve got a lot of depth and youth on this team. Unfortunately when it comes to these moments, experience is the teacher and they’ll be a lot better in a year’s time. Just feeling grateful and what a pleasure and a privilege to work with this group."

The Gophers had no answer for Emily Londot, who finished with a career-high 29 kills.

Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 16 kills, and Jenna Wenaas and McKenna Wucherer added nine each. Melani Shaffmaster had five blocks and 39 assists, and Carter Booth had seven blocks.

The Gophers and Buckeyes split the regular season, each winning road matches.Minnesota was the No. 2 seed in the Texas Regional, and Ohio State was the No. 3 seed.

The Buckeyes move onto the Elite 8, and will face the Texas/Marquette winner for a trip to the Final 4.