Gophers volleyball defeats Louisville, 3-0, for trip to Final Four

Sports
FOX 9
Taylor Morgan (12) and the Gophers volleyball team heads to Texas Friday to face Florida in the NCAA Sweet 16. ( (credit: University of Minnesota) )

(FOX 9) - The Gophers volleyball team is headed to the Final Four after taking down Louisville Saturday evening.

The Gophers swept the Cardinals 3-0 in straight sets to advance in the tournament. Louisville had upset #2 Texas to earn a spot in the Elite Eight, but they were no match for the Gophers.

After a close first set, Minnesota took the final two sets easily, winning 25-14 and 25-16 to cap off the night.

They will take on the winner of Stanford and Penn State on Thursday.