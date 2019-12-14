Gophers volleyball defeats Louisville, 3-0, for trip to Final Four

article

The Gophers volleyball team is headed to the Final Four after taking down Louisville Saturday evening.

The Gophers swept the Cardinals 3-0 in straight sets to advance in the tournament. Louisville had upset #2 Texas to earn a spot in the Elite Eight, but they were no match for the Gophers.

After a close first set, Minnesota took the final two sets easily, winning 25-14 and 25-16 to cap off the night.

They will take on the winner of Stanford and Penn State on Thursday.