Gophers volleyball 2024 regular season schedule features 10 ranked opponents

The University of Minnesota volleyball team released its 2024 regular season schedule on Wednesday, and at least 10 matches will be against top-25 opponents.

Keegan Cook enters his second season with the Gophers after Minnesota went 17-13 overall last year, including 12-8 in the Big Ten. Minnesota also won an NCAA Tournament match for the ninth straight season.

The Gophers will open the season at the Intersport Women’s Volleyball Showcase against Stanford and Texas. Minnesota then heads to the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, where it will face TCU and Baylor.

The Gophers will open their home season against St. Thomas on Sept. 10 at Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesta opens Big Ten play hosting Wisconsin on Sept. 25. Their league road slate includes trips to UCLA and USC. They will also host Oregon and Washington. The Gophers will face Michigan, Ohio State and Wisconsin twice this year. Their home-only opponents are Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue and Washington. Their road-only matches are Illinois, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA and USC.

The Gophers will have 10 matches against top-25 teams, six against top-10 teams and 12 against NCAA Tournament teams from last season. Eight of those made the Sweet 16.