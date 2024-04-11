Gophers hold final spring practice open to fans at Athletes Village

article

If you wanted to get a look at the University of Minnesota football team before fall camp starts in August, Thursday was your last chance.

The Gophers and P.J. Fleck held a workout previously scheduled for Huntington Bank Stadium, then moved to Athletes Village, that was open to the general public. A practice earlier this season was open to members of Dinkytown Athletes, the school’s collective for players to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The team had a scrimmage on Saturday and will have about two more weeks of workouts before breaking for the summer. For Fleck, spring football is about players putting themselves in a position to win playing time in the fall.

"This is all about bringing the floor up, whether it’s the run game, pass game, defensive scheme. It’s all about bringing the floor up, and that’s either your individual floor as a player or it’s depth bringing that floor up. That’s what the whole spring is about."

Most of the talk in the spring season has been all about the quarterback, with New Hampshire grad transfer Max Brosmer coming to the Gophers after leading the FCS in passing. He had ups and downs Thursday, throwing an interception to Ethan Robinson that was returned for a touchdown. In the next team situation, Brosmer threw a perfect fade for a touchdown to Donielle Hayes.

True freshman quarterback Drake Lindsay might have had the throw of the day, hitting Kristen Hoskins with a perfect throw for a 30-yard gain down the sideline.

The Gophers have gotten a lot of work out of their depth players, with many skill position starters sitting out from offseason surgeries. Darius Taylor didn’t to team situations, and transfer Sieh Bangura getting the first-team carries.

Top receiver Daniel Jackson did not practice Thursday in team situations, leaving the work to Elijah Spencer, Le’Meke Brockington, T.J. McWilliams, Kenric Lanier and Hayes. It was a day won by the defense, with sacks, passes broken up, Brosmer throwing away a few, hurries and a turnover for a touchdown.

Another change – offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman called plays in team situations through walkie-talkies. Something new to college football in 2024, players will get play calls into their helmets, rather than signals from the sidelines.

The starting defensive line appears to be Danny Striggow, Anthony Smith, Jalen Logan-Redding, Jah Joyner and Deven Eastern. The offensive line appears to be a combination of Greg Johnson at center, Quinn Carroll at right guard, a combo of Martes Lewis and Phillip Daniels at right tackle, Tyler Cooper at left guard and Aireontae Ersery at left tackle.

The Gophers are coming off a 6-7 season, and Fleck starts Year 8 at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 29, against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium. Change is not over for the current roster before then, as the spring transfer portal window opens on Monday. Minnesota will host a fan-friendly event during fall camp in August, with details to come.