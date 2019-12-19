Gophers’ safety Antoine Winfield Jr. named consensus All-American

article

Antoine Winfield Jr. proved this year that, when healthy, he can be one of the best defensive players in college football.

Winfield has earned a slew of awards as Minnesota won 10 games this season for the first time in 115 years. The latest came Thursday, when he was named a unanimous All-American. He’s the first Gopher to do so since Greg Eslinger in 2005, and seventh in program history.

Winfield was named the Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, was selected First Team All-Big Ten and was one of five finalists for the Bronco Nagurski Award, given annually to the best defensive player in college football.

He leads the Gophers with 83 tackles, including 58 solo tackles. He has 3.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles in 12 games this season. His seven interceptions tied a single-season school record, and is fourth in the nation. His interception in overtime at Fresno State sealed Minnesota’s win over the Bulldogs, and he returned an interception for a touchdown in a 42-7 win at Rutgers.

Winfield, who had his first two seasons ended by injuries after four games, has up to two more years with the Gophers in NCAA eligibility if he decides not to enter the NFL Draft.

The No. 18-ranked Gophers (10-2) face No. 12-ranked Auburn (9-3) in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.