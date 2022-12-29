Mo Ibrahim has historic first half, Gophers beat Syracuse 28-20 in Pinstripe Bowl

article

Mo Ibrahim entered the record books in multiple ways Thursday as the University of Minnesota football team ended the 2022 season with a 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

The sixth-year Gophers senior broke David Cobb’s single-season rushing record, Darrell Thompson’s all-time rushing record and the program’s single-season rushing touchdown mark all in the first half. Ibrahim had 16 carries for 71 yards in the first half.

Ibrahim now has 1,661 yards on the season, passing Cobb’s 1,626. Until Thursday, Thompson was the Gophers’ all-time leading rusher with 4,654 yards, set in 1989. Ibrahim is up to 4,668 with a half yet to play.

His second quarter touchdown was his 20th of the season, passing Gary Russell’s 19 in 2005. If that’s not enough, Ibrahim also broke Cobb’s record of 314 carries in 2014. With 16 carries in the first half, Ibrahim is up to 320 on the season.

Athan Kaliakmanis started at quarterback and was 7-of-9 for 80 yards before having to leave the game with a lower right leg injury, suffered in the second quarter. He had to be helped to the locker room by two teammates. Tanner Morgan came on in his absence for the first time since the first half against Nebraska on Nov. 5, and hit Daniel Jackson for a 20-yard touchdown to give the Gophers a 14-0 lead.

Syracuse answered, scoring a touchdown with eight seconds left in the first half on a Garrett Shrader 1-yard run.

Big plays propelled the Gophers in the second half to the victory. Coleman Bryson intercepted Shrader in the third quarter and took it 70 yards for a touchdown, and a 21-10 Gophers’ lead. Morgan hit Jackson for a 25-yard touchdown on a tunnel screen and a 28-13 Gophers’ lead late in the third quarter. Morgan, in his final game with the Gophers, finished 4-of-7 for 58 yards and two scores. Jackson finished with four catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

With records set, Ibrahim did not play in the second half. He came back on the field for the final play with Morgan, as the Gophers were in victory formation. Kaliakmanis spent the second half watching from the sideline in a walking boot, and the Gophers lost linebacker Cody Lindenberg in the second half to an ankle injury.

With winning the Pinstripe Bowl, the Gophers improve to 4-0 in bowl games under PJ Fleck. Minnesota finishes the season 9-4, and wins at least nine games for the third time in the last four seasons.