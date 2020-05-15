Gophers' QB Tanner Morgan’s father battling brain tumor

article

Tanner Morgan and his family are quarantined at their Union, Ky. Home during the Coronavirus pandemic, and their family was recently dealt some difficult health news.

Morgan’s father, Ted Morgan, recently had to have surgery for a brain tumor. Ted was hospitalized in early May after suffering an apparent stroke. His wife, Pat Morgan, posted on Twitter earlier this week that he had seizures during a procedure to remove the tumor.

Tanner Morgan went to social media on Thursday to thank the many who have reached out to their family with prayers.

“Want to thank everyone reaching out and praying for my Dad throughout his recent battle with a brain tumor. Please continue praying, because prayer is powerful!” Tanner Morgan tweeted.

Advertisement

Morgan just finished his redshirt sophomore season with the Gophers and was one of the offensive stars for Minnesota in a season that finished 11-2 with a victory over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. The 11 wins in a season is the most for the Gophers in 115 years, and they ended the season ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.

Morgan completed 66 percent of his passes for more than 3,200 yards, 30 touchdowns and just seven interceptions last season. His passing yardage, touchdowns and completion percentage were all single-season school records.

The focus now shifts to his family’s health, as Ted Morgan continues to recover from his surgery.