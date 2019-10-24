Gophers' QB Tanner Morgan named to Manning Award watch list

article

Tanner Morgan is starting to get national attention as the University of Minnesota football team is off to its best start since 1960.

Morgan was added Thursday to the Manning Award watch list. The Manning Award was created by the Sugar Bowl in honor of the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. The winner will be announced at the College Football Playoff national title game on Jan. 13, 2020.

Morgan is 11-2 for his career as the Gophers’ starting quarterback. That includes a perfect 7-0 mark this season, and a 4-0 record in Big Ten Play. It’s Minnesota’s best start since 1960, and it’s their first 4-0 start in conference play since 1967.

Morgan played the last six games last season in place of the injured Zach Annexstad. He led the Gophers to wins at Wisconsin to gain bowl eligibility, then led Minnesota to a 34-10 win over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl.

This season, Morgan is completing better than 66 percent of his passes, has more than 1,600 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s fourth in the nation in yards per attempt (10.68) and fifth in yards per completion (16.07). He’s also fifth in the nation in passing efficiency, behind only Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Morgan’s 16 passing touchdowns are tied for 14th in the nation. He has at least three passing touchdowns in wins this season over Georgia Southern, Purdue and Illinois. He’s the first Gophers quarterback to do so since 1990. He had the best game of his career in a 38-31 win at Purdue to open the Big Ten season. Morgan was 21-of-22 passing for 396 yards and four touchdowns. His completion percentage (95.45) set a record in Big Ten play for a quarterback with at least 15 attempts.

Morgan won the quarterback job for the Gophers early in fall camp after Zack Annexstad went down with a foot injury that required surgery.

The Gophers (7-0, 4-0) host Maryland at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.