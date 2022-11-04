Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota vs. Nebraska on November 5
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5.
The University of Minnesota football team heads to Nebraska to continue Big Ten play on Saturday.
The Gophers improved to 5-3 on the season, and 2-3 in Big Ten play after a 31-0 win over Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. The victory also ended a three-game losing streak for the Gophers after a 4-0 start.
With a win in Nebraska, the Gophers can solidify bowl eligibility.
Before kickoff, tune into the FOX 9 Gophers Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. with Pierre Noujaim, Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard.
Mohamed Ibrahim #24 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berdi