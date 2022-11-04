Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9: Minnesota vs. Nebraska on November 5

Watch the Gophers Pregame Show on FOX 9 and streaming in the player above from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, November 5.

The University of Minnesota football team heads to Nebraska to continue Big Ten play on Saturday.

The Gophers improved to 5-3 on the season, and 2-3 in Big Ten play after a 31-0 win over Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium. The victory also ended a three-game losing streak for the Gophers after a 4-0 start.

With a win in Nebraska, the Gophers can solidify bowl eligibility.

Before kickoff, tune into the FOX 9 Gophers Pregame Show from 9-10 a.m. with Pierre Noujaim, Ron Johnson and KFAN sideline reporter Justin Gaard.